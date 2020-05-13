WATCH - A Breezy, Balmy Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Grab the umbrella and rain jacket as we have an overcast and rainy day outside. Rain is likely through much of our Wednesday, along with cool temperatures once again. Then get set for a flip in the pattern! Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s with more sunshine and gusty southwest winds Thursday. The warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend however, as an unsettled pattern shapes up.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Much Warmer

High 83, Low 53, winds SW-15, G-25

FRIDAY: Breezy & Warm, Scat'd T/Storms Possible

High 81, Low 64, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible

High 82, Low 64, winds SW-7

