WATCH - A Broken-Record Pattern

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The same old upper-level low that's been spinning over our region since Monday is still affecting our weather pattern. We'll have to contend with this system one more day. Expect clouds, cool temperatures and a few scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday. Readings rebound near the start of Memorial Day weekend as skies brighten. In fact, the upcoming holiday weekend looks to bring us some of our warmest temps of the year thus far! But we may have to dodge raindrops, as each day carries a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 73, Low 58, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Warmer with an Isol'd Shower Possible

High 79, Low 62, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Widely Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 85, Low 67 winds S-5

