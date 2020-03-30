WATCH - A Chilly Rain Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Sunday, March 30, 2020

Clouds thickened Monday afternoon, but we stay dry through this evening. Rain moves back in Tuesday morning, and a chilly rain at that. Highs will only reach the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with a warming trend in store for the opening days of April. The rest of the work week looks dry before shower chances return this weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Much Cooler with Showers Likely

High 30, Low 36, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 59, Low 38, winds N-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 66, Low 44, winds E-5