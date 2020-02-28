WATCH - A Cool Saturday, a Warmer Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, February 28, 2020

A clipper system is rolling in for the end of your work week. With it comes light rain before transitioning into light snow late night. This system moves out early Saturday morning. A break from the rain arrives this weekend, staying sunny and cool before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. Showers make their return by Sunday night as our weather pattern becomes unsettled. Expect periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday night into Wednesday night. Several inches of rain could bring about high water/river flooding concerns next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Sunny and Cool

High 47, Low 31, winds NW-6

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Much Warmer, Breezy

High 65, Low 51, winds S-14

MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 65, Low 57, winds S-12