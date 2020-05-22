WATCH - A Summer-Like Holiday Weekend!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 20, 2020

The pesky upper low that kept our temperatures cool the past several days has finally moved out. Readings warmed to near 80 Friday, and we'll climb into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with upper 80s on Memorial Day Monday for our warmest temps of the year! But we may have to dodge raindrops, as each day carries a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for getting wet will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. When it's not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more humid conditions, as well. Daily shots at rain continue well into next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Warmer, Widely Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 85, Low 67 winds SW-7

SUNDAY: Scat'd Showers & T/Storms, Warm & Humid

High 86, Low 68, winds S-6

MONDAY: Sca'd Showers & T/Storms, Warm & Humid

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-6