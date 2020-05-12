WATCH - A Wet Wednesday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Clouds fill our skies this Tuesday, and they'll be going nowhere for our Wednesday! Rain is likely through much of our Wednesday, along with cool temperatures once again. Then get set for a flip in the pattern! Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s with more sunshine and gusty southwest winds Thursday. The warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend however, as an unsettled pattern shapes up.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of Rain, Cool

High 65, Low 58, winds SE-8

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, Much Warmer

High 82, Low 63, winds SW-15, G-25

FRIDAY: Breezy & Warm, a Shower or T/Shower Possible

High 83, Low 64, winds SW-13