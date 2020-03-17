WATCH - Alert Day Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

***MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY***

We're seeing a break in the wet weather...for now. More showers and storms are a good bet by midday Wednesday as our next system arrives. A few storms could be strong Wednesday afternoon, with a low-end risk for isolated severe storms in place. Another round of showers and storms is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible during this period. Highs soar into the 70s Wednesday through Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over this weekend. Looking ahead into next week, it appears more rain could affect us Monday into Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warmer, Showers/Storms by Afternoon

High 72, Low 63, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Breezy & Warm, Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 76, Low 66, winds S-14

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms, Diminishing Late

High 73, Low 33, winds W-12