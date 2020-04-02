WATCH - Back to the 70s!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Abundant sunshine made for a great early Spring day Thursday! Some high clouds move in overnight into early Friday, but expect a mostly sunny Friday afternoon. Highs climb to near 70 Friday. The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Thursday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High 70, Low 47, winds E-5
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warm
High 72, Low 52, winds SE-5
SUNDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Possible
High 72, Low 53, winds NW-7