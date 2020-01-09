WATCH - Bumpy Start to the Weekend!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, January 9, 2020

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN, GUSTY WINDS, AND STRONG STORMS LATE WEEK...

Clouds are on the increase as south winds pick up ahead of a potent system soon to arrive. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some 1-2" of rain is likely Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Strong storms are also possible Saturday, with locally damaging winds and an isolated tornado being the main threats. We could set a new record high temp Saturday before cooler air returns Saturday night. We catch a break in the rains Sunday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Windy & Warm with Occasional Showers, Thunder Possible

High 68, Low 60, winds S-18, G-35

SATURDAY: Windy with Record Warmth, Showers/Storms Likely (Few May be Strong)

High 73, Low 38, winds SW-25, G-50

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Cooler

High 53, Low 39, winds SW-5