WATCH - Chilly Through Mid-Week!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, April 13, 2020

It took some doing, but sunshine did return for our Monday afternoon, It's quite chilly for mid-April standards, though! Other than a small rain chance late Tuesday, most of the week should remain dry, but cool.. We may struggle just to get out of the 40s Tuesday! Lows Wednesday morning will plunge into frost and light freeze territory (upper 20s/low 30s). You may want to consider covering up any frost/freeze-sensitive plants or flowers Tuesday night.We're back into the 60s by the weekend, with chances for rain showing up Friday and again late weekend into Monday,

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cool, A Shower Possible

High 49, Low 30, winds N-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warmer

High 57, Low 35, winds W-8

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 62, Low 42, winds SW-7