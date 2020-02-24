WATCH - Clouds Sticking Around!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, February 24, 2020

Widespread showers remain in the region through the late hours tonight. Readings show mild temperatures and breezy conditions to start off the work week. We catch a break from the rain on Tuesday, before another rain maker arrives Wednesday. Friday may bring a mix of flurries and rain into the region, along with much colder temperatures. Behind that system, drier and cooler air takes it's place through Saturday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Mild

High 56, Low 39, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Snow & Rain Showers. Windy

High 42, Low 27, winds W-17

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Flurries Possible

High 41, Low 26, winds W-11