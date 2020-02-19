WATCH - Colder Thursday and Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

After a wonderful Wednesday, another deck of clouds moves in tonight as a system passes to our south. Moisture from this system may creep as far north as our southeastern-most counties Thursday morning. That's where there is a slight chance for a little light snow early Thursday (no accumulation expected). Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon, but we stay chilly through the end of the week. Readings bounce back into the 50s Saturday, and while the first half of the weekend appears dry, rain returns Sunday as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, then Clearing. Slight Ch. Lgt. Snow SE Early

High 42, Low 20, winds NE-13

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly

High 41, Low 22, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 52, Low 33, winds SW-7