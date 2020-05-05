WATCH - Cool Shots Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

A shot of unseasonably cool air invades for mid-week.with a slight shower chance Wednesday morning. Thursday will be our nicest day of the week, with lots of sunshine and a brief warmup. Another front moving in Friday brings us showers followed by yet another shot of chilly air for Mother's Day weekend. We could be looking at frost and even a light freeze Saturday morning and possibly again Sunday morning! Temps slowly moderate early next week but will remain well below seasonal norms.

WEDNESDAY: A Shower Possible Early, then Clearing, Cooler

High 60, Low 42, winds NW-14

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 69, Low 50, winds W-10

FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Cooler

High 60, Low 35, winds W-10

