WATCH - Damp Derby Day, Drier Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 3, 2019

After a soggy start to Friday, we caught in break in the rains this afternoon. However, more showers and thunderstorms are likely with a new system arriving Saturday, which could also have an impact on Derby festivities at Churchill Downs. Drier weather returns for the beginning of next week. The weekend looks a bit cooler before temps bounce back into the 80s Monday. Another potent system moves in late Tuesday night bringing more showers and thunderstorms into late next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Cooler

High 73, Low 55, winds NW-7

SUNDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Seasonably Warm

High 74, Low 51, winds NW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 58, winds SE-5