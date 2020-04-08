WATCH - Enhanced Risk for Severe Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

...ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY FOR SEVERE POTENTIAL...

It's warm, humid and unstable this evening ahead of a cold front approaching for tonight. This kind of environment will lead to what will likely be an organized line of thunderstorms racing through the region late tonight. An ENHANCED RISK for storms containing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes exists. Things calm down Thursday morning, with much cooler air swooping in. Highs by Good Friday won't get out of the 50s. There's even potential for frost Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s! At this time. Saturday looks mainly dry, but rain is likely for Easter Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Much Cooler

AM High 65, Low 36, winds NW-14

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High 56, Low 35, winds NW-9

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer

High 61, Low 47, winds S-7