WATCH - Freeze Warning Late Night/WED Morning

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

***FREEZE WARNING TUE NIGHT/WED MORNING***

Unseasonably cold conditions dominated our day, with even some snow flakes flying at times! A Freeze Warning is up for late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Lows Wednesday morning will plunge into the 25-30 degree range for most. You should consider covering up or bringing inside any frost/freeze-sensitive plants or flowers tonight. Expect a slow warming trend in the days ahead. We'll have a small chance for a shower Wednesday night, with a better chance at rain Friday night into Saturday morning. A separate system brings another chance of showers Sunday morning.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer, Shower Poss. at Night

High 60, Low 37, winds SW-13

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 63, Low 42, winds S-5

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Late

High 65, Low 42, winds SW-8