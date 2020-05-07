WATCH - Freeze Watches/Warnings Friday Night

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 7, 2020

****FREEZE WATCH FOR MOST OF SOUTH-CENTRAL KY LATE FRI NIGHT/SAT MORNING***

***FREEZE WARNING FOR COUNTIES EAST OF GLASGOW LATE FRI NIGHT/SAT MORNING***

After a nice Thursday, clouds roll in with rain arriving late tonight. Friday brings us showers followed by yet another shot of chilly air for Mother's Day weekend. Widespread frost and even freezing temps are likely Saturday morning, with record low temperatures also possible (Saturday's record: 34 set in 1960)! A hard freeze is also a concern for mainly our eastern sections, where lows could plunge into the upper 20s. Such temperatures could result in major damage to young trees, flowers, and early Spring crops. Frost is also possible again Sunday morning. The weekend will be mainly dry, with just a small chance of a late-day shower Mother's Day. Temps slowly moderate early next week but will remain well below seasonal norms until Thursday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Record Low with Frost/Freeze at Night

High 57, Low 32, winds NW-17, G-28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny but Cool

High 59, Low 37, winds NW-7

MOTHER'S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly Sunny, a Shower Possible Late

High 66, Low 43, winds SW-8