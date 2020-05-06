WATCH - Frost Advisory Far East

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

****FROST ADVISORY FOR RUSSELL, CLINTON COS. EARLY THU MORNING***

With skies clearing and a light wind, a chilly night is in store as many readings will plunge into the 30s! Thursday will be our nicest day of the week, with lots of sunshine and a brief warmup. Another front moving in Friday brings us showers followed by yet another shot of chilly air for Mother's Day weekend. We could be looking at frost and even a light freeze Saturday morning, with record low temperatures possible (Saturday's record: 34 set in 1960)! Frost is also possible again Sunday morning! Just a small chance of a late-day shower exists for Mother's Day. Temps slowly moderate early next week but will remain well below seasonal norms.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 69, Low 50, winds W-12

FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Record Low with Frost/Freeze Possible at Night

High 60, Low 32, winds NW-17, G-28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny but Cool

High 59, Low 37, winds NW-7