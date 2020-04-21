WATCH - Frost Advisory Far East Late Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

***FROST ADVISORY FAR EAST COUNTIES OVERNIGHT***

Breezy NW winds relax tonight, and with clearing skies, it will be a nippy start to Wednesday! Expect lows to range from 35-40° for most, with some patchy frost possible, especially east. Wednesday looks good overall, with highs topping out around 70 as sunshine hangs on most of the day. Clouds increase Wednesday night as our next system approaches. Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday. That's followed by fair skies and seasonal temps Friday before more shower chances return this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Bit Warmer

High 70, Low 52, winds S-10

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 67, Low 52, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 73, Low 54, winds NW-5