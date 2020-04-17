WATCH - Frost Advisory NW Overnight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, April 17, 2020

Rain chances increase this evening as a cold front dives in from the north. Rain moves out after midnight with clearing skies afterward. That sets us up for a chilly start to the weekend, with scattered frost possible Saturday morning. The first half of the weekend looks great with sunshine and a cooler high around 60. Rain chances round out the weekend before the new week kicks off dry with temperatures steadily making their way back to the 70's.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 60, Low 41, winds S-5

SUNDAY: Rain Likely

High 65, Low 46, winds S-8

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 66, Low 44, winds NW-7