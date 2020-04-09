WATCH - Frost/Freeze Potential Friday Night

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, April 8, 2020

***FREEZE WATCH FOR EASTERN SECTIONS EARLY SATURDAY MORNING***

Sunshine returned Thursday, but afternoon readings were about 20 degrees cooler in the wake of the cold front that brought strong storms Wednesday night. It will be a chilly finish to our week! Highs Good Friday won't get out of the 50s despite lots of sunshine. With clear skies and a near calm wind Friday night, the stage is set for what could be a fairly widespread frost for most and even a light freeze for some. as for the weekend, Saturday looks more cooperative weatherwise, as rain is likely for our Easter Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny, Cool

High 56, Low 35, winds NW-10

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer, a Shiower Late

High 64, Low 49, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible

High 63, Low 48, winds SW-9