WATCH - Mainly Dry This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, June 5, 2020

The weekend begins on a very warm, muggy note! It also looks mainly dry with just a small shot at a thundershower late Saturday. As a cold front clears the area Saturday evening, we'll catch a slight break from the heat and mugginess Saturday night through Sunday night. In the tropics, "Cristobal" has regained Tropical Storm status with landfall expected in Louisiana Sunday night. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Very Warm, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower

High 91, Low 65, winds E-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 88, Low 63, winds NE-7

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 91, Low 71, winds SE-6