WATCH - More Showers Thursday, a Nicer Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, April 29 2020

Expect occasional showers to continue tonight into Thursday as moisture wraps around low pressure as it moves northeastward. We will see more sunshine return Friday as high pressure moves in. Temperatures rebound all the way back to near 80 this weekend! Saturday looks dry before the chance of showers and thunderstorms resurfaces Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY Cloudy and Cooler with Scat'd Showers

High 62, Low 46, winds W-12, G-25

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High 70, Low 50, winds NW-8

SATURDAY Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 81, Low 61, winds S-8