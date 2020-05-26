WATCH - More of the "Muggies"!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Warm, humid, and unsettled weather remains a part of the forecast through the end of the work week. The highest chances for rain come Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through at week's end. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, but a stronger storm with locally heavy rain and gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with pleasant conditions continuing through Monday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Warm & Humid. Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 81, Low 67, winds SE-7

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 83, Low 67, winds S-8

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 80, Low 59, winds SW-7