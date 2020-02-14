WATCH - Nice Weekend Overall

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday February 14, 2020

We woke up to some flurries for our Valentine's Day morning with feel like temperatures in the single digits. Tonight will be cold, but readings warm back up this weekend, with both days looking dry. Our next good shot at rain arrives Monday night, with wet weather sticking around through Tuesday into early Wednesday. We're mild for President's Day (Monday) and Tuesday before another shot of chilly air invades.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 50, Low 34, winds S-12

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 55, Low 39, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM showers

High 61, Low 53, winds S-11