WATCH - One More Cold Night!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared b Shane Holinde

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

***FREEZE WARNING NORTH/EAST SECTIONS OVERNIGHT/EARLY THU MORNING, FROST ADVISORY FOR BG AND POINTS WEST***

Sunshine and breezy southwest winds warmed us up after a hard freeze for many Wednesday morning. We'll have one more cold night of freezing temps, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s Thursday morning. Thursday looks good with lots of sunshine before our next system arrives Friday with showers. As for the weekend, Saturday looks good before more showers become possible Sunday. We should warm back into the low 70s by Monday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 61, Low 42, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers Developing

High 68, Low 42, winds SW-13

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 64, Low 46, winds N-8