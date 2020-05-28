WATCH - One More Humid Day, then a Change!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 28, 2020

It's been plenty humid so far this week, but changes are coming! A cold front arrives Friday, bringing us one last chance for storms before things dry out in the evening. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with pleasant conditions continuing through Monday. Warmer, more humid air returns by the middle of next week. Our next decent shot at rain holds off until Thursday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Mainly PM

High 78, Low 55, winds W-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 77, Low 53, winds N-8

SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 77, Low 50, winds N-7