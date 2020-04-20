WATCH - Quick Round of Rain Late Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, April 20, 2020

Monday was gorgeous, and more nice weather is on the way moving toward mid-week. A quick-hitting system will spread a few showers and perhaps a rumble a thunder into our area late tonight. Otherwise, expect wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday, although it will be cooler with breezy northwest winds. Wednesday starts chilly, with perhaps a touch of frost in out-lying spots before we warm up a bit into the upper 60s. Our next chance for more widespread showers and storms is Wednesday night into Thursday. That's followed by fair skies and seasonal temps Friday before more shower chances return this weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 71, Low 45, winds NW-14

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Bit Warmer

High 67, Low 52, winds S-7

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 65, Low 50, winds S-12