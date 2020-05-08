WATCH - Record Cold Saturday Morning, Warmer Mom's Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 8, 2020

***FREEZE WARNING FOR ALL VIEWING COUNTIES TONIGHT/SAT MORNING***

Clearing skies set us up for widespread frost and even freezing temps Saturday morning, Record low temperatures are very possible (Saturday's record: 34 set in 1960)! A hard freeze is also a concern for mainly our eastern sections, where lows could plunge into the mid to upper 20s. Such temperatures could result in major damage to young trees, flowers, and early Spring crops. Frost is also possible again Sunday morning. The weekend will be mainly dry, with just a small chance of a late-day shower Mother's Day. Temps slowly moderate early next week but will remain well below seasonal norms until Thursday. Several shots at showers are in the forecast next week, as well.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny but Cool

High 59, Low 38, winds NW-7

MOTHER'S DAY (SUNDAY): P/Sunny, Breezy, a Shower Possible Late

High 67, Low 42, winds SW-14

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild

High 64, Low 42, winds NW-7