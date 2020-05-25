WATCH - Remaining Warm, Humid, and Unsettled

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 25, 2020

The unofficial start to the Summer season (Memorial Day weekend) lived up to the billing weatherwise! Monday brought us our first 90° day of 2020. It also brought us scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Unsettled weather remains a part of the forecast through the end of the work week. The highest chances for rain come Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through at week's end. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with more pleasant conditions through Monday.

TUESDAY: Warm & Humid, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 86, Low 66, winds S-7

WEDNESDAY: Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 82, Low 67, winds SE-6

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 84, Low 68, winds S-7