WATCH - Scattered Rains This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 15, 2020

The warmth continues into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as one system makes a run at us Saturday. Another front sweeps through Sunday evening with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The weekend will not be a total washout, however. Cooler air follows the Sunday system for the start of next work week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week. Readings rebound as we near the start of Memorial Day weekend.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible

High 84, Low 66, winds S-5

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late

High 83, Low 61, winds SW-11

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler

High 68, Low 52, winds NW-10