WATCH - Scattered Rains This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Friday, May 15, 2020
The warmth continues into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as one system makes a run at us Saturday. Another front sweeps through Sunday evening with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The weekend will not be a total washout, however. Cooler air follows the Sunday system for the start of next work week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week. Readings rebound as we near the start of Memorial Day weekend.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible
High 84, Low 66, winds S-5
SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late
High 83, Low 61, winds SW-11
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler
High 68, Low 52, winds NW-10