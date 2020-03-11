WATCH - Severe Storms Possible Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

***SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS LATE THURSDAY***

A system clipped our area late this afternoon with only a bit of light rain. Otherwise, tonight through early Thursday looks mainly dry. Much of Thursday features clouds with some sun along with breezy south winds picking up. Those southerly breezes will pump moist, unstable air into the region. With a front approaching Thursday night, this will trigger a round of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening could be severe, with locally damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado all possible. We do dry out to end the week but a bit cooler air returns with highs in the 50s Friday. Another system arrives with more rain Saturday before we dry out once again Sunday. Unsettled weather returns Monday.

THURSDAY: Warmer, T/Storms Developing - PM (Few Possibly Severe)

HIgh 74, Low 48, winds S-13, G-30

FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cooler

High 57, Low 40, winds NE-8

SATURDAY: Rain Developing, Cool

High 52, Low 41, winds NE-10