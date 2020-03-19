WATCH - Severe Storms Possible Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, March 19, 2020

***TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11PM***

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 7AM FRIDAY***

Another round of showers and storms is likely tonight into Friday morning. A few storms may be severe, especially north/west of Bowling Green. Heavy rainfall is possible overnight into Friday morning. Highs soar into the 70s one more time Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over to start the weekend. Our break in the rains appears brief, however. Showers return by late Sunday afternoon. Next week brings a warming trend, but rain chances are a part of the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Ending, Windy & Warm

High 73, Low 36, winds W-17, G-30

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 52, Low 35, winds N-7

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers by Afternoon

High 52, Low 40, winds NE-7