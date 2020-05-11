WATCH - Shower Chances Sneaking In

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 11, 2020

We stay cool but dry Monday evening. Clouds increase as the night progresses with moisture moving in from the west. A slight chance of a shower is possible Tuesday morning with another chance showing up toward evening. Expect another cooler-than-average day Tuesday, as highs only reach the low 60s. Shower chances and cool temps persist Wednesday. But then comes a flip in the pattern with temperatures expected to climb into the 80s Thursday! However, the warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms as an unsettled pattern shapes up.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Late

High 62, Low 49, winds SW-7

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers Possible

High 67, Low 58, winds SE-8

THURSDAY: Breezy, Much Warmer, a T/Shower Possible

High 82, Low 63, winds SW-15