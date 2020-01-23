WATCH - Showers Last into Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, January 23, 2020

A storm system rolls into the region tonight with widespread rain. Rain continues into early Friday morning before breaking up into scattered light showers. It's possible some of the showers could end as a wintry mix or wet snow late Friday night, however no accumulation is expected. We catch a bit of a cool down to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High 46, Low 35, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Chilly

High 41, Low 32, winds W-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 46, Low 33, winds W-7