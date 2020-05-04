WATCH - Showers and Storms Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 4, 2020

Another large complex of thunderstorms makes a run at South-Central KY tonight. With it comes potential for heavy rain and gusty winds (a Slight Risk of severe exists southwest of Bowling Green). We'll awake to more showers and storms Tuesday morning before drying out tomorrow afternoon. A shot of unseasonably cool air invades for mid-week.with a slight shower chance Wednesday. Another front moving in Friday brings us showers followed by yet another shot of chilly air for Mother's Day weekend. We could be looking at frost and even a light freeze Saturday morning and again Sunday morning!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Showers Ending, Breezy and Cooler

High 72, Low 43, winds NW-14, G-28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Shower Possible

High 61, Low 40, winds NW-12

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 67, Low 48, winds W-8