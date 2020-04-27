WATCH - Staying Nice Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, April 27, 2020

After a not-so-nice weekend, abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures returned for our Monday! We won't be as cold tonight as a few high clouds roll in. After another dry day Tuesday, the atmosphere will gear up for our next rain event. Expect showers to develop very late Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning. Up to 1"-1.5" of rain will be possible with this system along with a few thunderstorms. Behind that system, high pressure will work back to end the work week and bring sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday. We're back into the 80s for the first weekend of May, with rain chances returning Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 77, Low 59, winds SW-12, G-25

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Showers and Thunderstorms

High 68, Low 48, winds SW-12, G-30

THURSDAY Showers Early, then Clearing, Cooler

High 62, Low 46, winds W-10

