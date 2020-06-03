WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
June has been rain-free thus far, but that's about to change. Chances for showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday and Friday as a front eases southward from out of the Midwest. Slightly less humid air returns for the weekend. We'll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico in the days ahead. This storm may eventually impact the U.S. Gulf Coast and possibly even our weather in South-Central KY next week.
THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely
High 86, Low 70, winds SW-10
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms
High 89, Low 70, winds SW-6
SATURDAY: Very Warm, Slight Chance of a T/Shower
High 91, Low 66, winds N-6