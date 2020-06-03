WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

June has been rain-free thus far, but that's about to change. Chances for showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday and Friday as a front eases southward from out of the Midwest. Slightly less humid air returns for the weekend. We'll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico in the days ahead. This storm may eventually impact the U.S. Gulf Coast and possibly even our weather in South-Central KY next week.

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 86, Low 70, winds SW-10

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-6

SATURDAY: Very Warm, Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 91, Low 66, winds N-6