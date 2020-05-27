WATCH - Stormy Next Two Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

A cut-off low to the southwest causes unsettled weather to round out the week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. The risk for severe storms is low, but there could be a stronger storm with gusty winds Thursday afternoon. Then comes a cold front Friday, bringing us our last chance for storms as we set in for some dry weather as it pushes through. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with pleasant conditions continuing through Monday. Warmer, more humid air returns by the middle of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 82, Low 64, winds SW-9

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 78, Low 58, winds W-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 77, Low 55, winds N-8