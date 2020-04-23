WATCH - Sun Returns Friday, Rain Returns Saturday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms move out Thursday night with Friday looking good overall. Expect clouds to give way to sunshine with temps bouncing back into the low 70s. Don't get too used to the nicer weather, though! Another system moves in late Friday night into Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be slow to move out Sunday with a cool finish to the weekend before readings rebound early next week. More shower chances show up Tuesday into Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 71, Low 55, winds NW-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Some Thunder

High 67, Low 47, winds W-17, G-30

SUNDAY: Showers Ending, Cooler

High 61, Low 40, winds NW-12