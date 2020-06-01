WATCH - Temps, Humidity Levels Climb

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, June 1, 2020

Monday was magnificent! Sunshine, pleasantly warm temps and comfortable humidity levels continued. As we head into the mid week, temperatures will steadily climb along with the humidity. We'll be back to near 90 for high temp each day Tuesday through the weekend. Our best chances for showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday and Friday. Slightly less humid air returns for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 89, Low 67, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 90, Low 69 winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-7