WATCH - The Warmup Continues!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Sunshine returned Tuesday with temperatures climbing back above freezing. We're back to near seasonal levels for highs Wednesday, climbing above average by Thursday. Clouds increase over the next two days as a system approaches from the Plains. Showers arrive Thursday night, with a chilly rain likely Friday. Rain could mix with some wet snowflakes Saturday as the system moves out. We catch a bit of a cooldown to start the weekend before readings rebound into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer

High 45, Low 32, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Toward Evening

High 51, Low 39, winds SE-6

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High 47, Low 34, winds S-7