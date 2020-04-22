WATCH - Turning Windy & Rainy!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Clouds thicken Wednesday night as our next system approaches. Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday. Strong south winds ahead of low pressure moving through may gust to near 40 mph at times Thursday! Showers move out Thursday night with Friday looking good before yet another system arrives Saturday with more rain.

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy

High 69, Low 52, winds S-20-40

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild

High 71, Low 54, winds NW-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely

High 64, Low 44, winds SW-10