WATCH - Unsettled Start to the Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue Friday into Saturday as humid air remains in place to start the weekend. As a cold front clears the area Saturday evening, we'll catch a break from the heat and mugginess late in the weekend through Monday. In the tropics, "Cristobal" has weakened into a depression at the moment but is expected to regain Tropical Storm status over the weekend with landfall in either Louisiana or SE Texas Sunday night. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday.
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms
High 89, Low 70, winds W-6
SATURDAY: Very Warm, Slight Chance of a T/Shower
High 91, Low 66, winds N-6
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid
High 88, Low 63, winds E-7