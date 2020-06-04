WATCH - Unsettled Start to the Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue Friday into Saturday as humid air remains in place to start the weekend. As a cold front clears the area Saturday evening, we'll catch a break from the heat and mugginess late in the weekend through Monday. In the tropics, "Cristobal" has weakened into a depression at the moment but is expected to regain Tropical Storm status over the weekend with landfall in either Louisiana or SE Texas Sunday night. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms

High 89, Low 70, winds W-6

SATURDAY: Very Warm, Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 91, Low 66, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 88, Low 63, winds E-7