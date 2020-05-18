WATCH - Unsettled Weather Continues

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 18, 2020

An upper-level low pressure system will keep unsettled weather going through much of this week. Each day through Friday will feature plenty of clouds along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s through Wednesday. Readings should rebound near the start of Memorial Day weekend as skies brighten. In fact, the upcoming holiday weekend looks to bring us some of our warmest temps of the year thus far! But we may have to dodge raindrops, especially Sunday and Monday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and a Few Thunderstorms

High 73, Low 57, winds W-5

WEDNESDAY: Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms

High 71, Low 57, winds E-7

THURSDAY: Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms

High 75, Low 58, winds SE-5