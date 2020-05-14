WATCH - Warm but Unsettled This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Thursday's temperatures were our warmest since the first weekend of the month...soaring all the way to to low to mid 80s! The warmth continues into the weekend, but the pattern turns unsettled late Friday into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as one system makes a run at us early weekend. Another front sweeps through Sunday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This is followed by a cooldown early next week. An upper-level low trailing the weekend's system may keep clouds and scattered showers around into the middle of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Breezy & Warm, Scat'd PM T/Storms Possible

High 82, Low 64, winds SW-14

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible

High 84, Low 64, winds S-5

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 83, Low 58, winds SW-11