WATCH - Warmer for the Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, April 30 2020

We will see more sunshine return Friday as high pressure moves in. That will help warm readings back into the 70s. Temperatures rebound all the way back to near 80 this weekend! Saturday looks dry before the chance of showers and thunderstorms resurfaces Sunday.Unsettled weather continues into the middle of next week, with temperatures trending cooler down the stretch.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High 72, Low 50, winds NW-8

SATURDAY Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 61, winds SW-10

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers/Storms Late

High 81, Low 58, winds SW-12