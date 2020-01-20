WATCH - Warming Begins Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, January 20, 2020
Snow showers and flurries danced through the frigid air on this Martin Luther King Day! Bowling Green's high temp of 27° was our coldest since Jan. 30, 2019. Temperatures dip into the teens another time by Tuesday morning as skies clear and flurries end. Tuesday features lots of sunshine with a warming trend getting underway. We're back to near seasonal levels for highs Wednesday, climbing above average by Thursday. Clouds increase late week with showers a good bet late Thursday night into Friday. Rain could mix with a little wet snow as it moves out Saturday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TUESDAY: Sunny, Not as Cold
High 38, Low 20, winds NE-6
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warmer
High 46, Low 32, winds SE-5
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild
High 51, Low 39, winds SE-6