WATCH - Warming Begins Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, January 20, 2020

Snow showers and flurries danced through the frigid air on this Martin Luther King Day! Bowling Green's high temp of 27° was our coldest since Jan. 30, 2019. Temperatures dip into the teens another time by Tuesday morning as skies clear and flurries end. Tuesday features lots of sunshine with a warming trend getting underway. We're back to near seasonal levels for highs Wednesday, climbing above average by Thursday. Clouds increase late week with showers a good bet late Thursday night into Friday. Rain could mix with a little wet snow as it moves out Saturday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Sunny, Not as Cold

High 38, Low 20, winds NE-6

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warmer

High 46, Low 32, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 51, Low 39, winds SE-6