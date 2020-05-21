WATCH - Warming Up, but Staying Unsettled!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 21, 2020

We FINALLY warm up in time for the weekend! A pesky upper-level low heads out Friday, and a more southerly flow takes over, which allows temps to start warming! We'll be back to near 80 Friday before soaring well into the 80s this weekend! But we may have to dodge raindrops, as each day carries a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for getting wet will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. When it's not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more humid conditions, as well. Daily shots at rain continue well into next week.

FRIDAY: Warmer with Scat'd T/Showers Possible

High 79, Low 64, winds SW-8

SATURDAY: Warmer, Widely Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 85, Low 67 winds S-5

SUNDAY: Scat'd Showers & T/Storms, Warm

High 86, Low 68, winds S-6