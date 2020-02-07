WATCH - Warming for the Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, February 7, 2020

Much of the area woke up to 1-2" of snow this morning. Flurries in this evening, but clouds hang around. Another system arrives Saturday morning with a slight chance for a little light snow mixed with rain. Otherwise, we stay chilly Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Skies clear Saturday night, allowing for some sunshine to begin Sunday. The second half of the weekend looks windy and warmer, with highs jumping into the upper 50s. We stay mild next week, but several rain chances are on the board. The first system arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning. Another system moves in with more rain late Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: AM Light Rain/Light Snow Showers Possible

High 43, Low 26, winds SW-10

SUNDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds

High 57, Low 45, winds S-15, G-30

MONDAY: Rain Likely Especially in the Morning

High 55, Low 40, winds W-8